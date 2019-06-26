MARGATE — 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Chris Long and NBC Sports Philadelphia host Michael Barkann will be guest speakers Aug. 15 during the fifth annual Jackie & Hank Herskowitz Sports Night fundraising event at the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center.
The Herskowitz family started the scholarship fundraiser in 2011. After Jackie and Hank died in 2014, the event was renamed in their honor.
Long announced his retirement from football last month, ending an 11-year NFL career that included winning two Super Bowl titles. The 33-year-old son of Hall of Famer Howie Long played with the Rams, Patriots and Eagles, winning back-to-back championships with the Patriots (2017) and Eagles (2018).
PITTSBURGH — Police said a suspect was in custody after a shooting caused "multiple casualti…
Long established the Chris Long Foundation in 2015, focusing on clean water, military appreciation and youth education. In 2017, Long donated his entire salary to support education in cities where he has played. This year, he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with other NFL players and U.S. military veterans for the fourth time to raise money to build clean water wells for East Africa.
"The things that Chris has done off the field for others is truly amazing,” said Jeff Herskowitz, chairman of the fundraising event.
Barkann anchors Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and Flyers programming for NBC Sports Philadelphia. Throughout the nearly 21 years at the network, Barkann’s duties have included hosting “Philly Sports Talk” and various specials.
General admission is $225 for one ticket or $400 for two tickets and includes dinner, open bar and silent and live auctions. Ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available and include a VIP meet-and-greet with Long.
The event will be held 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.