An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect throughout the weekend in South Jersey.
Saturday will be the hottest of the two days, with a heat index of 110 degrees. Some areas could go above 110, in terms of what it truly feels like outside. Humidity will be extremely oppressive. The combination of this hazardous heat and humidity will give way to a dangerous situation Saturday. Avoid outdoor activities; overexertion on a day with heat index values this great could lead to severe health risks. Take many breaks if outdoors, bring extra water and be aware of heat-stroke symptoms.
Spending time at the beach, pool, river or lake is advised. The high temperature itself could climb to 100 degrees on the mainland. Even the coast can see highs soaring to 95 degrees. Overnight lows will sizzle in the 80s, offering no relief from the extremely powerful heat.
Sunday will have similar conditions. Stepping outdoors will feel like more than 100 degrees, despite high temperatures landing in the upper 90s. Skies will shine brightly with ample sunshine. Along the shore, highs will exceed 90. Sunday will be another scorcher that requires precautions to protect health. Check on neighbors, and look out for pets, as they can easily succumb to heat-induced illness if left outside too long.
Due to an approaching cold front, it is possible a storm may develop in the late afternoon Sunday. Though, the thunderstorm activity will be delayed until Monday.
Showers and storms may begin before dawn Monday. Strong storms will be likely to occur during the day. Heavier downpours can be expected, as the front moves through the region. Flash flooding may arise during these thunderstorms. Temperatures themselves will remain close to 90 degrees.
Tuesday will offer remnant showers and much cooler temperatures. Showers should clear around midday. Afterwards, drier and cooler air will settle in. Expect low temperatures Tuesday night falling to the mid-60s.
Refreshing midweek weather will be in full swing Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s, with more sunshine than clouds. No rain will be projected.
Thursday will look to trend mostly dry and remain on the cooler side, in comparison to the weekend’s sweltering heat.
