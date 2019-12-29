Monday will bring warm, wet conditions to South Jersey. After that, dry weather will hold through the New Year and for much of the week.
The short story for Monday morning is to expect rain showers throughout, especially north of the White Horse Pike. Carry the rain gear when heading out. Temperatures will start in the mid-40s.
Beyond that, the position of the warm front will determine what the other details of the forecast will be. North of the warm front, you get a strong easterly wind. It’ll be a south wind in the other direction.
Anywhere north of the warm front will see minor stage coastal flooding during the high tides where spotty roadway closures would be likely, as well as daytime highs around 50.
I’m expecting the front to sit along the White Horse Pike, so anywhere north of there will be in this pattern. To the south, coastal flooding will not be an issue, and we’ll be warmer in southerly air.
South of there should also get a break in the rainfall from midday into the afternoon. So, if you need some dry time and are OK with a wet ground, this is the time to do those activities.
A line of heavy rain will come through for about two hours sometime between 3 and 7 p.m.
This will be with the cold front that kicks this system out of here. During the evening commute, expect some slowdowns, but no major issues will occur.
After 7 p.m., we’ll dry out. It’ll still be a fairly cloudy night, though. We’ll be in the 40s during the evening. Overnight, lows will be in the 40-45 range. So, it will not be that uncomfortable for this time of the year.
Watch for a backend shower between 3 and 7 a.m. Tuesday, but that would be it.
Otherwise, New Year’s Eve will be a dry day. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun, with highs in the light jacket territory.
You’ll have no issues heading out to celebrate the New Year.
Fireworks will go on, with no strong winds to speak of, and temperatures will be fall from the 40-to-45-degree range to the 35-to-40-degree range during the evening until around midnight.
If your party will continue into the next morning, winds will pick up early Wednesday. Lows will be around 32 on the mainland to the upper 30s at the shore.
Polar bear plunges will have loads of sunshine to dry them off New Year’s Day, but also lots of wind from the northwest to make it the water feel even more frigid. The late morning will be in the upper 30s to around 40, with early afternoon highs at 40-45 degrees.
Our next shot of rain will come Friday, which has the potential to be a washout.
It may linger just into Saturday, but I believe most of your weekend will be dry.
I’m still eyeing the beginning of next week to be our first real shot of wintry air in quite a while. Expect 30s for highs and teens for lows.
Lastly, this will be my last column for 2019. I’ll be back in 2020 but until then, I hope you have a fun, safe and Happy New Year! Enjoy the time with your friends and family.
