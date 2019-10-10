There’s the potential that some shore locations do not get out of flood stage at any point during the day Friday. Other than the flooding, though, expect little from the coastal storm that in the midst of.
Thursday brought us a mostly sunny, very autumnal day as high pressure nosed its way into South Jersey and didn’t let go until late, keeping the clouds and rain from the storm out to sea.
However, we will not be as fortunate Friday. The center of the low-pressure system will make its closest approach to our area Friday morning. Expect a few rain showers, mainly in Ocean and Atlantic counties, through 8 a.m.
The first coastal storm of autumn will arrive Wednesday, bringing days of flooding concerns …
Afterward, it should be a dry day, save a few sprinkles. It’ll be good for any outdoor work or plans, as long as you can handle the stiff wind. It’ll be a sustained 15-25 mph with gusts 30-35 mph (around 40 from Longport up the coast to Long Beach Island). Downed tree branches will be possible along the shore, along with spotty power outages.
Coastal flooding will always be a concern, and that concern has steadily increased in recent…
The main weather story will be the coastal flooding. We continue to be in a coastal flood warning.
This flooding is unusual in the sense it is being generated largely on very high waves and the piling of water from the coastal storms. The typical factors that influence coastal flooding, like a full or new moon, onshore winds or even a very strong offshore wind, are not there.
Our wind direction will be north-northeasterly for the day. That’s good in that not much additional water will be pushed onto shore, but it’s not doing us any favors. Wind from that direction still prevents built-up tides from going out.
Moderate flood stage will be expected during both high tides. Tides will be about 3 feet above normal. Road closures on both the Black Horse and White Horse pikes will be very possible.
Many bridges going to and from the mainland will likely deal with some water. If you usually move your cars with flooding, move them a little farther.
The p.m. tide will be higher than the a.m.
Use the Oct. 27, 2018 flood as a gauge for what will happen.
Otherwise, high temperatures will be in the low 60s, below average, but still fairly comfortable. Friday night will continue with cloudy and breezy weather.
, as the wind slowly declines. High school football will see temperatures in the 50s with gusts in the 25-35 mph range. Lows will be around 50 on the mainland and mid-50s on the shore.
The high pressure that has been blocking the low pressure from moving out to sea will move eastward over the weekend. So, too, will the storm.
Expect two rounds of minor coastal flooding Saturday, instead of moderate. That will be the nuisance flooding we’re used to. In fact, Cape May County and the Delaware Bay could be flood free for the Saturday evening high tide. Winds will turn to the northwest around 10-15 mph for the day Saturday, flipping to the southwest Sunday.
No rain will be expected Saturday. Expect a mostly cloudy morning to give way to more afternoon sunshine. Highs will be around 70. Saturday night will be a good night to keep the windows open. A cold front will pass, bringing nothing more than additional cloud cover.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the featured guest at the New Jersey Coastal Coalit…
A piece of that cold front will hang in the Deep South and slide nearby Sunday. I believe we stay dry everywhere north of the Atlantic City Expressway and those places south will stay mostly dry, too. Otherwise, highs will be in the mid-60s with a mostly cloudy sky.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.