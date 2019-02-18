BRIGANTINE— The Atlantic City Bomb Squad removed a box that contained an explosive powder from a home on Heald Road Saturday afternoon, Brigantine fire officials confirmed.
The two residents were cleaning out items from their newly purchased home that the previous owners reportedly left behind. In the garage they found a box containing a powdered substance. They believed the powder could be explosive based on worn out labels on the box, Brigantine Fire Captain Joe Maguire said.
The substance was later identified as a type of gun powder, Maguire said.
Officials stated that the explosive's material was old, extremely degraded and appeared to be labeled as "smokeless powder." Loose powder was also found in one of the garage's storage cabinets, Maguire said.
Police and fire officials evacuated the house as a precaution and the Atlantic City Bomb Squad was called to remove the explosive material.
Two specialists from the bomb squad removed the box and the cabinet from the home while firefighters stood by with a hose line at the ready. Firefighters also sprayed down the cabinet once the powder was removed.
Neighbors said officials closed off the Heald Road between East Evans Boulevard and Sheridan Place for at least two hours.
"There's always unique situations and unique challenges and this is certainly one of them," Maguire said.
According to neighbors, the previous owners, a husband and wife, had lived together in the home for more than ten years.
No one was injured and the owners were allowed to reenter their home upon removal of the material, according to Maguire.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.