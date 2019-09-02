SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A Labor Day Parade and fireworks, which Gov. Phil Murphy was due to attend, was cancelled early Monday because of security concerns, according to a township announcement.
Various North Jersey news organizations reported that explosive devices were found at a property along the parade route.
"Labor Day Parade & Fireworks are canceled due to a security concern. Police are conducting an investigation at this time," the township's statement said.
Middlesex County prosecutors and police say 55-year-old Thomas Kaiser of South Plainfield was charged with possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose.
Authorities said a suspicious package with a destructive device left at the Donovan's Reef bar in Sea Bright led to Kaiser's home, and other devices were found there.
Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy put out a statement saying their 10 a.m. appearance at the 62nd annual South Plainfield event was canceled at about 9:30 a.m. That statement said their 12:30 p.m. appearance at the 44th annual Rutherford Labor Day Street Fair was in question due to weather concerns. Their appearance there was also canceled at about 11 a.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
