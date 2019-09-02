Before hitting the road this Labor Day Monday, check out the latest traffic advisories and delays.
2:00 p.m.: An overturned vehicle accident has been reported on the Atlantic City Expressway eastbound approaching exit 5 Pleasantville. The right lane and right shoulder are closed and traffic has been shifted to a one-lane pattern.
The 1:51 p.m. Atlantic City Rail Line train #4677 from Egg Harbor, is up to 35 minutes late due to disabled train #4678.
Congestion and volume delays continue on the Garden State Parkway northbound between the Cape May Toll Plaza and the Great Egg Harbor Toll Plaza. Traffic near Route 50 is reported moving at 12 miles per hour.
12:15 p.m.: Traffic on the roads can be described as 'pockets of volume', due to many people leaving the shore points this Labor Day Monday.
Route 50, Route 47 and county roads continue to see delays north and westbound in Cape May and Cumberland counties.
Northbound traffic on the Garden State Parkway from the Cape May Toll Plaza to the Great Egg Toll Plaza is averaging about 15 miles per hours, according to SigAlert.com.
Also heavy congestion at exit 38A the Atlantic City Expressway headed eastbound towards Philadelphia.
11:00 a.m.: An accident has blocked the left lane on the Atlantic City Expressway westbound near exit 17 Route 50. Traffic is backing up approximately two miles before the crash.
According to 511nj.org, the estimated travel time on the Atlantic City Expressway from exit 4 Wildwood on the Garden State Parkway to Camden is one hour and 57 minutes.
Heavy volume along the Route 52 causeway northbound from Ocean City into Somers Point is causing delays approaching Route 9.
In Dennis Township, there are currently volume delays on Route 9 northbound approaching Route 83, as well as delays westbound on Route 47.
In Upper Township, there are currently volume delays on Route 50 northbound approaching Route 9.
In Maurice River Township, there are currently volume delays on Route 347 northbound towards CR 670/ Route 47.
9:00 a.m.: All New Jersey Transit bus, rail and light rail lines are running on time, according to 511nj.org.
8:30 a.m.: On the Garden State Parkway northbound, estimated time from exit 38 Atlantic City to the Raritan Poll Plaza is one hour and 24 minutes. Estimated time from exit 4 Wildwood is one hour 55 minutes
Slight delays on the Atlantic City Westbound near exit 17, at Route 50. SigAlert.com has traffic slowed to 22 miles per hour.
7:00 a.m.: No major accidents or traffic delays on the major routes.
According to 511nj.org, on the Atlantic City Expressway westbound, the estimated time from exit 38 Atlantic City to the Garden State Parkway in Camden is 44 minutes and the estimated time from exit 4 in Wildwood to the Garden State Parkway in Camden is one hour and 18 minutes.
On the Garden State Parkway southbound, estimated time from the Raritan Toll Plaza to Atlantic City exit 38 is one hour and 22 minutes and to Wildwood exit 4 is one hour and 55 minutes.
Check back for updates.
