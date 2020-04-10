If God works in mysterious ways, Michael and Kiley Bult are proof.
About two years ago, the Galloway couple lived across the country from each other, didn’t share the same occupation, didn’t have any social media connections and had nothing or anyone in common — except God.
Now, they are married, raising two children together in a hunkered-down, COVID-19-affected world … but how this all came to be is nothing less than a miracle in their eyes.
In 2016, Kiley’s last name was Frederick, married to a Marine pilot who was stationed in Japan while she raised her son Colt and 8 months pregnant with her daughter Mayley in South Carolina. They would talk and pray together on the phone regularly.
On Dec. 8 of that year, Kiley’s husband – Jake “Red Stripe” Frederick – was flying and realized something was wrong with his F/A-18 Hornet and ejected from his aircraft, which exploded mid-air 120 miles off the coast of Japan. But the cold, foreign waters were too much for anyone to handle.
Widowed, Kiley moved back home to Texas and remembered what her husband told her a few days before his death.
“The best decision he ever made was to accept Jesus Christ as his Savior, and because of that decision he is home,” Kiley, 33, said. “That’s where he got his strength from. We would pray together, and a couple of weeks before he went out, we prayed and he said he wanted me to pray for more opportunities to share the gospel and be a witness for Christ. So after he went down, there were all of these questions. ‘Why me? Why him?’ And that prayer request came to me: God didn’t answer my prayer to bring him home, but I knew that it would be something bigger.”
She would take that message seriously, deciding to tell her husband’s story as it relates to God. One of those times was at a 2018 event in New York for the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation, which supports children of military members who have fallen.
Michael Bult didn’t see her in New York, but he heard that speech, which was recorded and played at an event in Atlantic City that would change his life.
Bult, 42, who owns Mastermind Leadership Studio, a leadership company that promotes team performance positive workplace culture, and also is an administrative pastor at Mainland Baptist Church in Galloway, wasn’t supposed to be there.
“My mom was supposed to go with my father, but my mother had cancer at the time and not able to go. She is recovered now, but it’s just another way of how God connected me and Kiley. But when I saw the speech I was just blown away by her faith. Her confidence through struggle was amazing to me, so I found her on social media and just thanked her. That was it. It was an innocent thing … just me having the desire to thank her for what an encouragement she was.”
They became Facebook friends, where Kiley would sometimes comment on Bult’s encouraging leadership posts – “thanks I needed that today!” – just two adults encouraging each other.
They talked about possibly meeting when Kiley was scheduled to return to New York last April, but both forgot about their plans, and by the time they remembered, Bult couldn’t make it to the city. Three weeks later, Bult asked her to pray with him.
“We never even spoke on the phone before that, but the amazing thing was that when I asked her to do that, it was her late husband’s birthday, which, of course, I didn’t know. She said, ‘If you only knew how much I need that.’ And that was the first time we spoke on the phone, just hours after she asked God for a sign to get through the emotional day.”
They would make small talk throughout the summer with no romance in mind, but when Kiley had plans to come to New York again in August, Bult asked her to speak at his church, an invite she accepted.
“I got to hear her stories personally when I picked her up from the airport, but there was no flirting,” Michael says. “She was in Texas. I was in New Jersey. We were friends. She encouraged our church, we went to breakfast with my parents and I invited her to another night service we were having, and she wanted to come.”
And that’s when it clicked for Kiley.
“I sat in the back of the church and he was working with the teens and children and doing his thing, and that was the moment I saw something in him that was incredible to me. He was not only doing what he clearly loved, but what God had called him to do. You can see the happiness in him doing it. I was like, ‘Oh God, this isn’t happening. I live in Texas. My parents are there. I am building my dream house.’ But when you see someone doing what they love and clearly what God has planned for them … I would uproot my life for someone like that.”
After she flew back to Texas, Kiley told Michael that she felt “at home” in Galloway even though she grew up in Texas. Things started to get serious, and Michael went to see her world, meet her children, celebrate Kiley’s birthday and see if this could work.
“She called me before I got there and told me to not be offended if Mayley didn’t come up to me because she was shy and wouldn’t go to other men other than Kiley’s father or brother. When I arrived at the airport, I didn’t know where I was going but I felt this tug at my leg,” says Michael, holding back tears. “And it was Mayley. I just looked over at Kiley ... and it was pretty emotional, another sign. On that trip, Kiley told me that if God brought us together, she would make the move to New Jersey, and I was just blown away.”
When Kiley and the kids visited for Thanksgiving, they all received a proposal from Michael, including rings for Colt, 6, and Mayley, 3. A month later, Kiley and Michael were married.
“Christmas was stolen for her and the kids with her husband dying in the month of December, so we thought about a Christmas wedding,” Michael said. “But then we said Jan. 1, when God makes all things new.”
They married in Texas on New Year’s Day during a small service with friends and family and planned to do another wedding in June, which is on hold because of the pandemic.
“Kiley and the kids weren’t supposed to come here until May so we didn’t interrupt Colt’s school year, but us being apart affected him. He was saying things like, ‘What if he doesn’t come back like Daddy didn’t come back?’ So we decided to move everyone here in January, which I am so thankful for considering what has happened.”
Locally or wherever she is invited or reaches through social media, Kiley continues to communicate her message of encouragement to overcome pain and disappointment, a message that particularly resonates through the COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s amazing how she has literally shared her story to thousands and thousands of people, and that her former husband’s prayer request has been granted,” Michael says. “This is her mission.”
Easter will be the first major holiday the Bults celebrate together as a family, something that they don’t take for granted.
“There are a lot of emotions this weekend,” Kiley says. “Our story is one of redemption and beauty from the ashes … resoration. There are still some gut-wrenching days, but there is hope and the beauty of God redeeming what was stolen from me. That encompasses what this entire weekend is about. It’s about sacrifice and beauty born out of that sacrifice. Today is not forever, and we have something to look forward to. And that something is far greater than what we receive here on earth.”
