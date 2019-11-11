While it’ll be more wet than white, the potential for the fourth earliest measurable snowfall on record is likely Tuesday.
Clouds will continue to thicken Tuesday morning. Temperatures will actually be above average for this time of the year as the sun rises, ranging from the upper 40s on the mainland to the low 50s at the shore.
However, that will be about as warm as we’ll get.
Rain will develop between 7 and 9 a.m., starting first out in Upper Deerfield Township and Hammonton and working its way east. Winds will flip from the southwest to the northwest, which will drive down the thermometer.
You’ll want the umbrella heading out the door, but the snow brush may not be a bad idea either. After a steady morning rain, temperatures should be cold enough for rain to mix with or even change to the first flakes of the season.
This should happen between noon and 2 p.m. However, don’t bank on much accumulation, if any. It’ll be a wet snow and given the recent warmth, only grassy areas, a mulch patch or perhaps a shaded sidewalk will see accumulation. By 4 p.m. we should be dry.
If Atlantic City International Airport gets some it’ll be the fourth earliest measurable snow (more than a trace) in recorded history at both the Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City and the airport.
Regardless, it will be cold for the afternoon. Air temperatures will be in the mid-30s and when you tack on the wind, it’ll feel like the 20s during the daytime hours.
The heart of the arctic air will come in Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be in the 20s by midnight. A quick freeze up on roads and sidewalks will be possible, our first “re-freeze” of the year. Come Wednesday morning, expect upper teens for much of the mainland, with mid-20s at the shore. That would be a record low temperature, and not our only record likely.
Despite plentiful sunshine, temperatures are not going to fall close to mid-November levels. Bundle up and bring any outdoor pets inside. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 30s. That 36-degree reading on the mainland would be the record for the minimum high temperature at A.C. Airport.
Not only that, I looked into all high temperatures on or before Nov. 12 (going back into the summer). In short, it’ll never be this cold, this early in the year. Although, heat records outnumber cold records, we do still get them.
Wednesday night will only be a bit milder than Tuesday night. We’ll fall below freezing quickly after dark. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, coldest in the Pine Barrens. The reecord low will be safe, though.
Thursday will be a quiet, partly sunny day. Southwest winds will try their best to pump us back up to average temperatures. Afternoon highs around 50 will have to do, but it will still be OK for outdoor activities.
