After the Recover Out Loud rally by The Recovery Force of South Jersey in Atlantic City’s O’Donnell Park Saturday afternoon for Overdose Awareness Day, dozens of people gathered in Somers Point for a vigil. After several speakers and a singer, family members and friends read the names of their loved ones who they lost to an overdose. Then, they gathered in a circle on the beach, recited the Serenity Prayer holding candles before walking toward the bay blowing bubbles as prayers to their loved ones.
Family, friends remember loved ones at Overdose Awareness Day vigil in Somers Point
Molly Bilinski
Staff Writer
Staff Writer
