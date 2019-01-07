LOWER TOWNSHIP-- Melody Murphy, 70, of Villas, has been identified as the woman who died in a house fire on Friday, her daughter Megan Murphy confirmed.
Police responded to the structure fire in the 200 block of East Florida Avenue at about 6:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Police Department.
When they arrived, the man who owned the home was outside with neighbors, police said. He had sustained smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.
His wife did not make it out of the house, police said, and was found in the upstairs bedroom “likely overcome by smoke.”
Murphy was the Church Secretary at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in the Villas for at least 25 years under at least three different consecutive pastors.
She was responsible for handing out groceries three days a week to those in need as part of the Church’s Food Pantry. Her and several other women at the church also knitted or crocheted Prayer Shawls to be given to those in the hospital.
Megan Murphy reported that her father, who was also in the home when the fire started, is still in the hospital after he sustained smoke inhalation and other minor injuries, but should be released soon.
