ATLANTIC CITY — A family is holding onto hope as they search for a missing Atlantic City man, last seen on Oct. 11.
Maxwell Pepe, 25, has lived in Ventnor and Atlantic City his entire life and was working as a driver recently in the resort, according to his aunt Kelly Wilson, who flew in from Seattle last week to help look for him.
"Hope" is keeping them going, Wilson said. "Hope and fighting, and knowing that he's never done this before, and just faith in God," she said.
Atlantic City Police Department Public Information Officer Kevin Fair confirmed that a missing persons report has been filed. Police informed Pepe's family that the body removed from the water near the South Inlet last Tuesday was not him, Wilson said.
Pepe had been robbed days before he went missing, Wilson said, and told his uncle he felt threatened by someone. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a freckle on the middle of his nose. He has a close-cropped beard and recently got a haircut.
Family and friends of Pepe have been putting up fliers in the city and nearby communities, and have been knocking on doors. They've received tips from people who thought they've seen him, but those leads turned up dry. A Facebook page, "Searching 4 Maxwell pepe," has been established to aid in their search. Another search event is planned for Wednesday.
