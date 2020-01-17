EGG HARBOR CITY — A Facebook group operated by family and friends of a missing city man says the man's body has been found, although it has not been confirmed by police.
Quanyaves Lindsay, 41, went missing in late November, last seen in the area between Belleplain and Egg Harbor City with his green 2015 Dodge Hellcat.
State Police could not immediately confirm any update to the missing-persons case, and Egg Harbor City police were unavailable for comment.
In a 9 p.m. post to the Search for Quan Lindsay Facebook group, family friend Brandi Mounts wrote: “I want to thank everyone for your kind thoughts, prayers and shares! It’s with a heavy heart that we need to let everyone know Quan has been found. It is now an active investigation and not much more can be said beyond that.”
Reached by phone, Mounts said Lindsay's car has not yet been found.
She asked that anyone who sees the two-door car, which is lime green and has a decal on the side of a black cat with stars and a black hood, call State Police.
Mounts also said the body and car recovered Thursday by State Police from the Salem River in Salem County was not Lindsay.
An online fundraiser has been set up for Lindsay's wife, Elizabeth, to help with funeral costs.
"Please help give Quan the memorial that he deserves!!! He didn't deserve what happened to him, nor did Liz!! I know that we can't take her pain away, but we can try to make sure her other worries are a little less. We need to pull together again for these amazing people who have helped and touched so many lives throughout the years," states the fundraiser, set up by Mounts. "As some of you may not know, Liz has not worked since Quan's disappearance. They went from a 2 income home, to zero income home as of the last 50 plus days, so any little bit will help!"
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
