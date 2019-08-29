The Farmers' Almanac, in publication since 1818, made a very vague and early call of a "frosty, wet & white" winter ahead.
“We expect yet another wild ride this winter... with extreme temperatures swings and some hefty snowfalls” said Pete Geiger, editor of the publication, in a statement. They do note that "a wintry mix of rain, sleet-especially along the coast."
While the Farmers' Almanac provides plenty of informative and very helpful tips on fishing, gardening and astronomy, its best to leave winter forecasting up to the Meteorological community, which are still weeks away from releasing their final outlook.
"I don't know what 'frosty, wet & white' means... Of course it's going to be somewhat right," said Jim Sullivan, Lead Long Range Meteorologist for WeatherWorks, a weather consulting company based in Hackettstown, who has spent "hundreds of hours" working on the 2019-2020 winter forecast.
Despite being 201 years old, the Farmers' Almanac provides a 21st century template for success.
"If you look at the Farmers' Almanac - and even an example of new media such as weather apps - it shows that people really love simplicity," said Adam Rainear, Visiting Assistant Professor in/of Media and Culture at West Chester University who lives in Mount Laurel.
Last year, the Farmer's Almanac predicted winter to be "chilly, wintry mix" in the area.
It was nothing but.
Despite the vague and erroneous forecast, some South Jersey residents still see some value in it.
"For something that spits out a years' worth of forecast at once, it does alright," Jessica Webster, of Estell Manor, said.
Others understand that the winter forecast from the Farmers' Almanac is more for fun than fact.
"Their prognostications are expressed in such a vague, gray area that is subject to too much interpretation, so, therefore, it's easy for them to seem correct..." Craig Prentice, 67, of Margate, said.
A topic like weather, which will have variations from week to week, just a few words doesn't cut it.
The region is guaranteed to see storms each winter.
However, temperature gradients highly dictate how much snow will fall in the region.
Generations upon generations of Americans have bought Old Farmer’s Almanac for its horoscope…
"(The Farmers Almanac) isn't always the best way to get weather information because of the complexity," Rainear said.
The Farmers' Almanac, is vague on their forecasting process. According to its website they use "a specific and reliable set of rules that were developed back in 1818... the formula takes into consideration things like sunspot activity, tidal action of the moon, the position of the planets, and a variety of other factors."
Winter forecasts by most private and public meteorological agencies come out in October.
Sullivan said that long range forecasters are generally in the second of a three step winter forecasting process. The first step began in June and July.
"We've identified some large scale processes in the tropics," said Sullivan of the first step of the process.
For Sullivan and long range forecasters, the state of the El Nino Southern Oscillation, ENSO, and sun spots are among the factors.
The biggest piece of the equation is the state of the El Nino Southern Oscillation, or ENSO. During June and July, ENSO went from a El Nino state to a neutral phase. Without a strong pull in either direction, long range forecasters look for other factors to determine a wintry outcome.
"The northeast Pacific waters are very warm, so that can pump a ridge (of high pressure) into Alaska... Now we're finding out where we'll go from here," said Sullivan.
The jet stream, the river of air that separates warm air to the south and cold air to the north, should, in general, move north into Alaska and then dive down into the Central or Eastern United States. If New Jersey stays north of the jet stream, they'd be subject to frequent arctic invasions of cold air and some storms.
Sullivan is currently in the second step, which occurs in August and September. Here, Sullivan is watching the trends. Part of that includes finding analog years.
"Past years with similar conditions," said Sullivan.
These years are then used as a proxy for what should happen in the future.
Sullivan points out that the winters of 1985-86, 2004-05 and most recently, 2013-14, are the main analog years he's focusing on.
That means mixed signals for the region. At Atlantic City International Airport,snow during the winter of 1985-86 was nearly average. 2003-04's winter was below average and mainly came from two events. Meanwhile, the 2013-14 features multiple larger events, and the sixth highest snowfall since records started in 1944-45. In terms of temperatures, 2013-14 was colder than average, while the others were near average.
As the summer sun fades and cooler weather arrive, the final pieces of the winter forecast puzzle come in September and October.
"That's when we can hone in. We'll track those players and we try to get as specific as we can..." said Sullivan.
Regardless of what those players say about whether South Jersey will be wintry, wet, wet or warm, it means nothing without explaining the information to the general population.
"Winter weather is extremely hard to... explain to the public. There is a much stronger focus on communication of societal impacts than ever before," said Rainear.
Part of that includes going in depth. A few words like "frosty" does not mean every day in the winter will be cold.
"People get fixated on extremes. If we have a warm spell over Christmas, people are going to make comments like 'where's winter?'," Rainear said.
