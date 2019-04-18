The combination of a record wet 2018, wetter than average winter and dry patch in March lead many to believe that South Jersey will sprout strong when it comes time for the growing season.
"The good news is that we've had multiple months with above average precipitation. For any soils that can hold the water for a while, we're in good shape, the groundwater is in good shape," Dave Robinson, The New Jersey State Climatologist and Distinguished Professor at Rutgers University, said.
The state averaged 64.79 inches of precipitation, the highest since record have been kept in 1895. Rain and snow slopped the soil after the growing season ended. November was the wettest on record at Atlantic City International Airport. Between December and February, Meteorological Winter, it was the ninth wettest at the airport.
While this could have set up too wet of a start, March saw slightly lower than average precipitation, the perfect balance needed to get a garden going. Growing season begins with the last frost and freeze of the season, typically late March to mid-April in South Jersey and ends with the first froze or freeze, which occurs between late October to early November.
"The rain last year was terrible for yields and attempting to plant and harvest in wet conditions can be very detrimental to fields. The conditions in December through February held us back a little, but the recent dry weather has more than made up for it. The conditions have made for good planting," Alex Sheppard, production manager of Sheppard Farms of Lawrence Township, said.
"We're all pretty optimistic for this year. The temperatures weren't crazy. We didn't have blueberry bushes growing early. All of the buds held tight," Marc Carpenter, of Joseph J. White Farm in Browns Mills, said.
Drought has not stricken South Jersey since April of 2017, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Drought Monitor. No further drought is expected in the near future, and that recent drier patch will be a positive for commercial and home growers alike.
"The water's not been in excess where you can't get by on hand to start planting. Most of the spots you can still work a small area by hand, especially if they're using raised bed gardens". Richard VanVranken, County Extension Department County Agent for the Cooperative Extension, said.
Cool season plants, like, lettuces, cabbages and broccoli are good to plant now, according to the Rutgers Cooperative Extension in Atlantic County.
"There are 21 county offices across the state. Each has agricultural support," VanVranken said.
Master Gardner are trained for 20 weeks in Atlantic County. Once the session is complete, they can be at the service of anyone.
VanVranken said that anyone can create their own mini greenhouse by cutting open the bottle of a plastic water jug or juice container and putting it over the plant in the soil. During nights where the temperatures are expected to dip to near freezing, leave the cap on the plant. This allows the outgoing heat, or radiation, from the ground to stay inside the container, preventing the plant to be exposed by the cold surrounding air.
During the day, take the cap off the container, especially on sunny days, where the strong sun can heat the surface of the ground quickly. This will allow the air to mix and vent around the plant.
Other tips include keeping plants from dying during the transition month of April. The last 32-degree freeze, on average, ranges from late March generally along and east of the Parkway in Ocean and Atlantic Counties, to early April for much of Cape May County to late April for the rest of the region. However, plants like cabbage and broccoli can still be grown. At the cooperative extension, they're grown until the end of May or early June.
