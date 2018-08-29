A fatal go-kart crash took place in the area of Raleigh Avenue and George Street in Whitesboro on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Middle Township Police Department.
Police responded at 6 p.m. to a report of bleeding and, upon arrival, learned that a go-kart ran off the roadway into the woods, police said.
Angela Rojas, 52, of Whitesboro, was announced dead on the scene, police said.
