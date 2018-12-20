A single-car crash in the Township of Hamilton left one Bridgeton man dead and another injured early Thursday morning, police said.
According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling westbound on Millville Avenue in the area of Wheeling Avenue when it left the roadway and hit a tree at approximately 3 a.m.
Police said the vehicle had two occupants. A 24 year-old male from Bridgeton, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City by the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad.
The other occupant, a 25 year-old man from Bridgeton, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Police are withholding the identities of the two victims, pending notification to a next of kin.
According to police, neither occupant was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Traffic was diverted around the area for approximately four hours while the accident was investigated and the scene was cleared of debris.
Mays Landing and Laureldale Fire Departments, along with the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office also assisted at the scene. The incident is currently under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.
Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any information pertaining to this incident to contact Detective Armitage or Officer Jacobi of the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700 ext. 1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.