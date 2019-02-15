Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Jim Cox and his daughter, Stephanie, revisit the site of a fire at the Chop Shop Hair Salon, off Rt. 9, in Marmora, where they helped two men escape during the blaze, Feb. 15, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
James, 58, of Upper Township, owner of J. Cox Construction, and his daughter saved two people trapped inside the apartment above the hair salon after the building caught fire Sunday.
James was driving his company's construction van when he and Stephanie pulled over to the scene.
The building’s bottom floor, Chop Shop hair salon, was closed for the day, but they saw two men on the second floor.
They called out to one of the men, who told them that fire blocked the only exit to the back porch and the stairs were burning away as the fire spread.
Stephanie, 38, of Somers Point, helped her father, who she said has a prosthetic leg, get the 20-foot extension ladder he had on the roof of the van, place it against the side of the building and extend it up to the window for as far as it would go.
“I knew when we got there we had three or four or five minutes to get these guys out, so thank God we had the ladder,” James said.
They held the ladder steady together as the two men climbed down.
Stephanie reported hearing two explosions and said the window was soon engulfed in flames.
