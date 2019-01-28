Specific fresh fruits sold at New Jersey Walmarts are being recalled by the produce distributor over concerns that the food may be contaminated with bacteria.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Jac. Vandenberg, Inc., a fruit distributor based in Yonkers, New York, has recalled 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 cartons of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, pregnant women, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, FDA officials said.
Shipments of the fruit went to stores in 18 states. Identified cartons of nectarines and peaches were distributed to Walmarts in New Jersey and are being recalled. The fruit was sold in bulk with item stickers showing the country of origin of Chile.
The recall was initiated after a routine sampling program by the packing house revealed bacteria in the produce, federal officials said in a statement. The company has stopped distributing the products while the FDA and company officials investigate.
Healthy people infected with the bacteria may suffer short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to federal officials, and can be treated with antibiotics.
The FDA said no illnesses in connection to the potentially contaminated fruit have been reported as of Jan. 24.
For more information about the recall, see fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm629797.htm
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.