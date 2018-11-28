The federal flood insurance program that covers about a quarter-million New Jersey property owners faces a Friday expiration date, and lawmakers are scrambling to extend the program at least in the short-term.
A proposal was introduced in the House this week to extend the National Flood Insurance Program until Dec. 7, and Congress could then work on passing a longer six-month extension bill.
Still, it's not a long-term fix for a program straddled with more than $20 billion in debt.
Menendez is confident the extension will pass, but it would be the eighth time in 12 months that the program has been saved, said the senator's spokesman Steven Sandberg.
"The status quo isn't satisfactory," Sandberg said. "Lessons from Sandy show significant reform is needed."
Low participation rates and unsustainable debt service costs have strained the program for years. Critics contend that the NFIP's outdated pricing policies don't charge homeowners according to true risk.
Menendez last year introduced a more comprehensive, six-year reauthorization bill to reform flood insurance that aims to invest in mitigation, prevent rate hikes, improve flood maps and create more oversight of FEMA.
The program, which provides insurance to about five million people across the country, began having financial troubles with Hurricane Katrina more than a decade ago.
Following major, catastrophic storms, such as Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Maria in 2017, claims skyrocketed and FEMA borrowed money from the U.S. Treasury.
If Congress doesn't act before midnight on Friday, FEMA would have no power to issue new policies starting Dec. 1, but existing ones would remain in force until their annual renewal date.
A lapse could upset home sales since federally backed mortgages for homes in flood zones must have flood insurance.
The National Association of Realtors estimates that New Jersey could see 1,010 delayed or cancelled home sales as a result of a lapse in the program.
Those failed transactions could cause a ripple effect in South Jersey's economy, said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors.
"All economic activity that goes along with home buying-- lawn care, furniture sales-- would sink," Yun said. "It's a critical component of the economy."
