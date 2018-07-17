CAMDEN — The federal sentencing for the 19 people who have pleaded guilty in the state health benefits fraud case has been postponed again.
Defendants were scheduled to have sentencing from July 17 to July 19, but those dates have been postponed to November for the majority of the defendants, according to court records.
The first 11 defendants to plead guilty in this case now have sentencing dates scheduled for Nov. 13. The sentencing dates for seven additional defendants has been scheduled for Nov. 14.
One of the defendants, Michael Sher, 40, of Northfield, a now-retired Margate firefighter, has a status conference scheduled for Sept. 24, according to court records.
This is not the first delay in sentencing in this case. The first group of defendants who pleaded guilty in this case originally had sentencing dates scheduled for December and February, but as more pleas came in, they were rescheduled again, postponing the court appearances to March and most recently July. Attorneys for the defendants have said delaying sentencing in a case of this size is not unusual.
This case is centered on a massive prescription fraud scheme from January 2015 to April 2016 that involved recruiting public employees including teachers, firefighters, municipal police officers and State Police troopers, to obtain medically unnecessary prescriptions for patients doctors never treated, according to federal court documents.
The prescriptions were for compounded pain creams, scar creams, antifungal creams, libido creams and certain vitamin combinations, all of which paid reimbursements to the pharmacy from the health insurance plan.
In exchange for the prescriptions, recruiters and doctors received payments from the pharmacy and paid co-conspirators, according to court documents.
U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler is scheduled to preside over the sentencings.
