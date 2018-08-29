As a huge heat dome of high pressure continues to crank in the heat and humidity, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the heat advisory to all mainland South Jersey towns through 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
The combination of a high temperature in the mid-90s and a dew point in the mid to upper 70s will bring a heat index in the mid-100s on Wednesday. In fact, localized 110 heat index readings are likely in localized places.
As of 8:45 a.m. the heat index is already in the 90s for many places. The forecasted high temperature of 96 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport is only two degrees shy of the record of 98 degrees, set in 2010.
On Tuesday, only mainland Ocean County was in the heat alert to start. This was because their threshold for a heat advisory is a 100 degree heat index. Salem, Cumberland, Ocean and Cape May county needs a 105 degree heat index. However, the humidity remained soupy enough to push the heat index to 105-110 for all of South Jersey and the heat advisory was expanded.
Gloucester and Camden counties and Philadelphia — which also use 100 degrees as a trigger for advisories — are also under an advisory.
During a heat advisory, the NWS statement says to “take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends “scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment.”
In addition:
• Avoid strenuous activities between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the sun is the strongest and the temperatures are the highest.
• Drink plenty of water. If you are thirsty, you are already dehydrated.
• Keep your pets off the blacktop. Temperatures can burn their paws.
• Take your kids with you when you exit a car.
