Frigid temperatures canceled polar swims in several towns. But two events went on as planned Monday in Atlantic City. Several dozen people went into the ocean in front of Resorts Casino Hotel. In the Inlet, Todd Scott, 33, of Atlantic City, tested the cold waters to support his aunt, Traci Scott, organizer of the annual Penguin Plunge to raise money for the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey.

Leap day will show no leap in temperatures. However, it will bring a day of wintry air to South Jersey.

Temperatures will start between 25-30 degrees Saturday. That’s about average for this time of the year. However, the winds will be elevated, and it’ll be jacket, scarf and gloves weather wherever you are, with a wind chill between 15 and 25 degrees.

Wind gusts 25-30 mph will be around throughout the day. It’s enough to feel it, but not enough to cause any problems. These winds will pump in arctic air for the day under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will get into the upper 30s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. However, it will feel below freezing throughout the day.

Temperatures will fall below 32 pretty quickly Saturday evening. Winds will be on the decline at the same time. This will mean lower temperatures than Friday night but a similar feel. Morning lows will range from around 20 in Shiloh and the mainland to the mid-20s in Stone Harbor and the shore.

High pressure will pass off the Southeastern coast Sunday, our first day of meteorological spring (which runs until the end of May). We’ll be under full control of it, leading to a sunny day. That high pressure will push out the brunt of the cold air. Therefore, we’ll be seasonable in the mid-40s.

We’ll kick off the week between 30 and 35 degrees Monday morning. Winds will turn to the southwest, ahead of a long stretching front. That will force warmer air our way. Temperatures will pop into the low to mid-50s during the day. The milder air will come with cloud cover, and we expect to be mostly cloudy during the day.

The middle part of the week will be the stormiest part. Between Tuesday and Thursday, that front will slowly slide eastward and off the coast. At the same time, three to potentially four systems will bring rain.

What I do know is there will be some rain during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday. After that, we will need an extra day to find the exact timing. We also know that it’ll be balmy; 60s will be likely for the mainland Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping to around 50 degrees everywhere Thursday.

I’ll finish by recapping some leap year history at Atlantic City International Airport. Four years ago, in 2016, it was a balmy day. We reached a high temperature of 65 degrees, with a low of 43. Hey, that could fit into this winter’s theme. A trace of rain was seen.

In 2004, it was also warm, getting up into the 60s.

Looking to leap into snow on leap day? It hasn’t happened recently. The last snow was 1984, and that was not even measurable. The last leap year with snow was 1968, when 2.8 inches of snow fell.

