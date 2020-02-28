Leap day will show no leap in temperatures. However, it will bring a day of wintry air to South Jersey.
Temperatures will start between 25-30 degrees Saturday. That’s about average for this time of the year. However, the winds will be elevated, and it’ll be jacket, scarf and gloves weather wherever you are, with a wind chill between 15 and 25 degrees.
Wind gusts 25-30 mph will be around throughout the day. It’s enough to feel it, but not enough to cause any problems. These winds will pump in arctic air for the day under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will get into the upper 30s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. However, it will feel below freezing throughout the day.
Temperatures will fall below 32 pretty quickly Saturday evening. Winds will be on the decline at the same time. This will mean lower temperatures than Friday night but a similar feel. Morning lows will range from around 20 in Shiloh and the mainland to the mid-20s in Stone Harbor and the shore.
High pressure will pass off the Southeastern coast Sunday, our first day of meteorological spring (which runs until the end of May). We’ll be under full control of it, leading to a sunny day. That high pressure will push out the brunt of the cold air. Therefore, we’ll be seasonable in the mid-40s.
We’ll kick off the week between 30 and 35 degrees Monday morning. Winds will turn to the southwest, ahead of a long stretching front. That will force warmer air our way. Temperatures will pop into the low to mid-50s during the day. The milder air will come with cloud cover, and we expect to be mostly cloudy during the day.
The middle part of the week will be the stormiest part. Between Tuesday and Thursday, that front will slowly slide eastward and off the coast. At the same time, three to potentially four systems will bring rain.
What I do know is there will be some rain during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday. After that, we will need an extra day to find the exact timing. We also know that it’ll be balmy; 60s will be likely for the mainland Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping to around 50 degrees everywhere Thursday.
I’ll finish by recapping some leap year history at Atlantic City International Airport. Four years ago, in 2016, it was a balmy day. We reached a high temperature of 65 degrees, with a low of 43. Hey, that could fit into this winter’s theme. A trace of rain was seen.
In 2004, it was also warm, getting up into the 60s.
Looking to leap into snow on leap day? It hasn’t happened recently. The last snow was 1984, and that was not even measurable. The last leap year with snow was 1968, when 2.8 inches of snow fell.
Huntsville, Alabama
0.7 inches has fallen. They're below average too, though. They usually see 1.4 inches so deep into the winter.
Fayetteville, Arkansas
The home of the University of Arkansas, the third-largest city in the state is not showing any southern hospitality in this snow race. They have received 0.6 inches of snow.
Greenville, South Carolina
Located "upstate" this city received 0.9 inches of snow this winter. They average 4.7 inches of snow a year.
Atlanta, Georgia
The ATL is known for its heat, but it's the icier than South Jersey weather that has them on this list. They have picked up 1 inch of snow at Atlanta-DeKalb Peachtree Airport, just outside of the city.
Richmond, Virgina
1.5 inches of snow has graced the capital of the Old Dominion. John Boyer, Meteorologist at our sister company, the Richmond Times Dispatch, is likely yearning for more snow, too.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Roanoke, Virgina
1.6 inches has fallen in the major Shenandoah Valley city. According to On The Snow, most trails are open in the region's ski resorts.
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa International Airport, which averages a little more than half than what A.C. International Airport does, has picked up 3.1 inches so far this season.
Bristol, Tennessee
3.4 inches is the mark in this Tennessee city, tucked in the far northeastern corner. The NASCAR Race at Bristol Motor Speedway won't be until April 5, plenty of time for all of that snow to melt.
Knoxville, Tennesse
McGhee Tyson Airport, located just outside of town, has seen 3.7 inches of snow.
Gainesville, Georgia
Located between Atlanta to the south and the Appalachian mountains to the north, the Peach State city has picked up a whopping 4.0 inches of snow.
That sounds like a winter wonderland in South Jersey this season.
