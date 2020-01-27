Tuesday will be a seasonable, January day in the region. Quiet weather will then hold throughout the week before we continue to track a coastal storm for the weekend.
Tuesday morning will start out like we finished Monday, with a good bit of cloud cover, still remaining under the influence of Saturday’s storm. Temperatures will begin on either side of 32, below that inland, just above that at the shore, like in Wildwood.
Attention will turn toward the shore, specifically, Wildwood, Tuesday. Regardless of politic…
Wildwood will be the focus for the day’s weather, as tens of thousands of people will be spending time outside. Conditions in Wildwood and throughout South Jersey will be similar to Monday in terms of temperature (mid-40s for afternoon highs). Clouds will clear as we go into the afternoon as a cold front passes to the north. Bring some layers if you will be outside all day. With a northwest wind around 15 mph in Wildwood, wind chills will be around 40 degrees.
Tuesday evening will see temperatures fall slowly into the 40s and likely in the 30s by 10 p.m. With a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s on the mainland with a near-32-degree reading at the shore.
High pressure will then park itself in Ontario for Wednesday and Thursday. A storm system will track across the Deep South, stiff-armed by the high pressure system.
The result will be a pair of nearly identical days. High temperatures during the afternoon will be in the low 40s. Overnight, lows will be in the 20- to 25-degree range on the mainland, with 25-30 at the shore. Sky cover will be mostly sunny, with plenty of dry air with a northeast wind.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
Friday, we will see thickening cloud cover. A small disturbance will spin up offshore. This may throw a shower our way, but we’ll go with a dry forecast for now. Highs will be slightly above average for this time of the year.
I said Sunday that Tuesday’s column would confirm whether or not the storm will occur. Well, that answer is a yes. There will be a coastal storm that moves up from the southeast and into our area (called a Miller A storm). There’ll be at least breezy winds and likely one cycle of coastal flooding.
From there, the possibilities range. All rain, rain to snow or even just a few sprinkles or showers will all be on the table. We will get more specific in columns to come. We’ll look to see if it’s mostly snow, mostly rain, or some of both in Thursday’s article.
