If Monday was the kind of day that brings a smile to your face, you’ll be smiling all day long Tuesday as the same airmass holds. Summery weather will develop on Wednesday, though, as another risk for severe weather comes around, too.
Tuesday morning will be one for the jacket, especially out on the mainland. The clear sky and light winds overnight developed something called “radiational cooling,” where the heat of the day can escape directly into space without being trapped in by clouds, strong winds (which mixes the warmer air back in) or high dew points (the temperature can’t drop below the dew point).
New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson on Friday for our podcast says South Jersey wil…
However, we’ll also have plenty of sunshine, and that will help any June chill out immensely. In fact, it’ll be a day very similar to Monday, with more sun than clouds and a very clean feeling to the air with high pressure overhead. Remember, it’s Primary Day, so take a stroll to the polls! Afternoon highs will reach around 70 degrees.
A warm front will lift north Tuesday night. This will do two things to our forecast. First, some clouds will build in, but no rain will be expected. Secondly, it increases the humidity, though it’d be an “average” level of comfort for early June. Temperatures won’t fall much overnight, so it will be a pleasant one. Morning lows will range between 60-65 degrees.
Wednesday will then see a southwest wind blow. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. Dew points will climb into the mid-60s late in the afternoon, “getting sticky” on the humidity scale. Highs will sit between 80-85. Showers and storms will then start to roll in from the west.
An earthquake was recorded about 37 miles off the coast of Brigantine and Absecon Island on …
Most, if not all, of the daytime hours will be good for outdoor plans or the beach. Any rain will not start until between 5 and 8 p.m., from west to east. As they roll in, storms will be of the hit-or-miss variety. And yes, severe weather will again be a possibility. The hours before midnight threaten to see wind gusts that may take down large branches or power lines. Hail will be possible, too.
After midnight, any severe risk should end, but a few storms will be present on this balmy night.
Going into Thursday, a cold front will slowly pass during the morning. Outdoor plans not extremely sensitive to rain will be OK, but isolated showers and storms will be around during this time. How wet the afternoon is will be determined by how quickly the front passes. The quicker the front, the drier it will be.
However, given how these setups have usually gone, I am trending toward a wetter forecast, with hit-or-miss p.m. showers and storms, too. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s on the mainland and mid-70s at the shore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.