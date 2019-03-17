The federal government has said New Jersey's proposed rules to manage stormwater runoff don't do enough to stem flooding and boost water quality.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency sent a letter to the Department of Environmental Protection raising concerns over whether the state's draft proposal will reduce urban and riverine flooding. In New Jersey, up to half of waterways are impaired by runoff, rain that falls on paved surfaces and collects pollutants before being pushed into streams and rivers.
FEMA said it is worried that the rule doesn't account for "increasingly intense precipitation" brought on by climate change.
"FEMA is particularly concerned about runoff volume and how that exacerbates existing riverine and urban flooding," the agency said in a regulatory comment.
The proposed rule was published by the DEP in December as Gov. Phil Murphy's first rollback of f, seeks to abandon a requirement introduced in 2004 that developers incorporate "non-structural" stormwater management strategies to the "maximum extent possible." Non-structural techniques include creating buffer zones around streams to limit runoff.
FEMA credited the DEP for including in the rule "green infrastructure"-- wetland restorations and tree plantings-- that would naturally filter rainfall. But, the agency said it doesn't include numerical requirements for applicants to incorporate green infrastructure or requirements to remove nutrients in runoff. It also says green infrastructure should not replace nonstructural strategies.
The federal agency's concerns mirror those raised by more than a dozen environmental groups in New Jersey.
“(The rules) do nothing to retrofit our stormwater retention and detention basin systems that don’t work that break up impervious cover to absorb more water," New Jersey Sierra Club President Jeff Tittel said in a statement.
In the letter, FEMA said it has invested $275 million around the state's rivers and urban watershed post-disaster. That figure does not include Superstorm Sandy.
The public comment period for the rule ended in February. The department will review comments from stakeholders and the public before issuing a response.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.