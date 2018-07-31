A ferry service will run from Tuckerton to Beach Haven for much of August and September, according to the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce’s website.
The Tuckerton Seaport/Beach Haven Water Ferry will take riders from the Seaport to Beach Haven's Taylor Avenue Municipal Dock and will be run Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays as well as during Chowderfest weekend in late September, according to the site.
The service will depart Tuckerton at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will depart Beach Haven at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to the site.
There is no fee to ride the service.
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce CEO Lori Pepenella said the chamber ran a no-cost ferry service last summer as well and that she hopes the service grows to become a regular service for visitors.
"The idea of a regional ferry service to provide an alternative to auto traffic on and off the island as well as a chance to promote the area history and bay education started in discussions back in 2014 when our chamber put together a regional economic council to commemorate our 100th anniversary," Pepenella said.
Dates of service are:
Sunday, Aug. 19
Monday, Aug. 20
Tuesday, Aug. 21
Sunday, Aug. 26
Monday, Aug. 27
Tuesday, Aug. 28
Sunday, Sept. 2
Monday, Sept. 3 (Labor Day)
Saturday, Sept. 29
Sunday, Sept. 30
