Question: When my husband’s grandmother passed away last year, he inherited a large set of Fiesta dishes, all in very good condition, especially because they were rarely used. Among them is a small, lidded, red ceramic pitcher, 53/4 inches high and 33/4 inches wide. We have not been able to ascertain what it was used for and hope you can provide some information that will give us a clue about its use and possible present value. — D.G., Asbury Park
Answer: The object’s color and description you provided indicate it is a Fiesta piece made and sold for the Homer Laughlin China Company of Newell, West Virginia.
Founded by Ohio brothers Homer and Shakespeare Laughlin in 1871, the company’s white granite ware won an award at the United States Centennial Exposition at Philadelphia in 1876.
The first Fiesta line, introduced in 1936, was created by English potter Frederick Hurten Rhead and became an immediate hit. Original colors were red, yellow, cobalt blue, green and ivory. Turquoise was added later. Rhead eventually became Homer Laughlin’s design director.
Your lidded syrup pitcher’s design is based on one created by the Dripcut Company of Los Angeles,who manufactured various styles and sizes of syrup pitchers.
Fiesta peak production was reached in 1948 but by the 1960s and 1970s, Homer Laughlin was making more hotel ware than dinnerware. In 1972, Fiesta was retired but soon became a popular line with collectors, and early Fiesta was one of the most collected dinnerware lines.
Recently, a red retired Fiesta syrup with lid sold for $161.50, a yellow one for $142.10, another yellow for $124.99 and a never-used example for $225.
Question: Please tell me anything you can about a very interesting, dark purple — almost black — round glass bowl, 5 inches in diameter and 4 inches high. It has a crimped top edge and rests on six small feet. The bowl, marked with a “D” inside a diamond-shaped border, was purchased at a garage sale last year. I am curious about it age, use, maker and if the $7 I paid for it was too much. — D.L., Linwood
Answer: If the bowl you described is in excellent condition, without chips, cracks, scrapes, missing feet or a damaged top rim, you paid a very low price for a once-popular flower vase known as a rose bowl.
The open vase was used to hold short-stem flowers, float fresh rose petals in, or as a container for dried rose petals that provided fragrance throughout a home.
Rose bowls were popular from the 1880s to the 1920s and 1930s, when they were Depression Glass favorites.
The mark that appears on your bowl is the “Diamond D” trade mark of the Dugan Glass Company founded in Indiana, Pennsylvania, by Thomas Dugan and partner W.G. Minnemayer in 1904 or 1905.
The factory, renamed Diamond Glass Co. in 1913, was best known for its Carnival glass, especially its black amethyst glass, a very deep shade of purple that appears to be black in color until it is held under light.
Presently, several Dugan Amethyst Purple Grape Delight rose bowls with six feet and in very good to excellent condition brought $62 to $139.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
