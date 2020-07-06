New Jersey State Police
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old township boy, died Thursday when his bicycle was struck by two sports utility vehicles on Route 50, State Police said Monday.

At 4:57 p.m., Jackson Sturm was riding a bicycle on the right shoulder of Route 50, heading north during ciear and dry conditions, said State Trooper Charles Marchan.

A Chevy SUV and a Ford SUV were also traveling north at the same time on the same highway, Marchan said.

Sturm attempted to cross over the highway and was struck by both vehicles, Marchan said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The driver of the Ford SUV was Monica Allonardo, 19, of Vineland, Marchan said. Kelly Taylor, 29,  of Woodbine, was the driver of the Chevy SUV, he said.

This is preliminary information, and the crash is still under investigation, Marchan said. The State Police's fatal accident unit and State Troopers out of Woodbine were on the scene, he said.

The road was closed for approximately 3 hours after the accident, Marchan said.

