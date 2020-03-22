US-NEWS-CORONA-LA
SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center is treating at least one patient infected with COVID-19 and the staff is anticipating a second positive case soon, the hospital said Sunday.

"Shore continues to follow its informed and precautionary COVID-19 triage processes when patients present to the hospital for evaluation to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect and keep our staff safe and care for the patients and families," Brian Cahill, the hospital's director of marketing and public relations, said in a release.

Cahill said both patients remain in respiratory isolation and are in stable condition.

Another Atlantic County resident tested positive for the new coronavirus Sunday, bringing the county total to five, according to Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. The patient, a woman, is recovering at home, Gilmore said.

Cape May County still has two cases and Cumberland County still has one case. Ocean County's total jumped dramatically, from 62 cases on Saturday to 102 cases on Sunday.

In New Jersey, the official number of cases rose to 1,914 with 20 dates attributed to the disease.

On Friday, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center announced its first case of coronavirus. Citing patient confidentiality, the hospital did not release additional information about the patient.

Cahill said Shore Medical center will "continue to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New Jersey Department of Health and are in continuous communication with our neighboring healthcare entities to learn from each other and employ consistent strategies together."

He also urged people to first seek an electronic contact with your primary care provider before visiting any medical setting for symptoms unless you would otherwise seek 911 for symptoms that need urgent attention.

