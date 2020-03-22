Another person tested presumed positive for the new coronavirus in Atlantic County this weekend, bringing the total cases in the county to five, according to the live update county map from the Governor's Office.
The patient, a woman, is recovering at home, said Linda Gilmore, Atlantic County's public information officer.
Cape May County still has two cases and Cumberland County still has one case.
In a conference call with members of the media Sunday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy announced 590 more cases across the state and four additional deaths. There are now 1,914 cases statewide and 20 deaths from COVID-19.
