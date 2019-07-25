Ask people between the ages of 65 and 75 to name the music event that defined their tie-dyed generation and most will answer, "Woodstock."
Not everyone, however.
Fifty years ago, two weeks before Woodstock happened in August of 1969, over 115,000 music fans showed up at Atlantic City Race Course in Mays Landing for the three-day Atlantic City Pop Festival.
On Aug. 1-3, Philadelphia-based Electric Factory Concerts staged an event that featured 30 acts. ranging from A (Jefferson Airplane) to Z (Frank Zappa). In between, fans watched, heard and experienced artists like Janis Joplin, Santana, Creedence Clearwater Rival, Joe Cocker and Iron Butterfly.
""It was a pretty amazing scene, with hippies and everyone else," said Ocean City's Mike "Monk" Monroe, 67, . "And the music was incredible."
The concert happened because Herb Spivak decided to take a trip to the shore one winter day.
Spivak, who had created Electric Factory a year earlier with brothers Jerry and Allen, Shelley Kaplan and Larry Magid, was cruising on the Black Horse Pike toward his vacation home in Ventnor in early February of 1969 in a white Cadillac convertible he had bought his wife.
When the race track appeared off the side, Spivak veered off the road.
"I had no intention of going there when I started driving," Spivak, 87, said. "But there had been an outdoor festival at a race track in Miami and that was on my mind when I saw the race course. I said to myself, 'You know what? Let me pull in and talk to some people.'"
Track owner Robert Levy happened to be there that day and Spivek pitched the idea of a three-day music festival.
Levy initially turned him down, thinking that the track had no open dates that summer, but another track official walked by and mentioned that the track would be closed for the first weekend in August as it started to prepare for a harness-racing meet.
"Mr. Levy asked me how much they would get and I told him 17.5 percent (of the gross)," Spivak said. "He said, 'You got a deal!' I told him my lawyer would get in touch with his lawyer to work out the details and he said, 'I don't need any lawyer. Let's just shake hands on it.' So that's what we did.
"We didn't have much of a budget back then. I borrowed money from my attorney's father and started rolling. It was a very grass roots kind of promotion."
Manager David Kasanow and another other employee grabbed some posters and tickets and traveled up and down the East Coast in his mother's Volkswagon Beetle, hanging posters in windows and giving away tickets on radio stations.
Spivak booked Joplin, paying her $20,000 and two cases of Southern Comfort. Magid went to work on booking the rest of the acts.
"We had the idea of having a festival that was different than any other," Magid, 76, said. "We had a few different genres. And we tried to keep the flow going, so it would be compelling and the people would want to see every act."
To accomplish the feat, the organizers used a revolving stage. One perfomer would be playing while the other one was setting up behind them. When one was done, the stages were rotated by hand so that there was only a 15-minute break between acts.
Over in Ocean City, almost a dozen surfers skipped the waves on 16th Street, piled into Monroe's red van, relaxed on the shag carpet interior, and took off for the race track.
"I was only 14 years old and my mother was livid, but she let me go because my brother, Pete, was going," said Sandy Ordille, 64, who lives in San Diego. "I remember Barbie (Belyea) and I were sitting on the grass inside the gate at one point and this big school bus with a hippie flower pulls up. People were climbing onto the roof and then jumping the fence to crash the festival.
"Some guys were trying to pick us up and we took off. I ran down the dirt horse track and wound up behind a bunch of huge trucks. Jefferson Airplane was on the stage and one of the guards pulled me up and let me stand to the side. I was 15 feet away from Grace Slick and just stood there in awe."
The official announced attendance for the three days was 111,470, but there were more than 5,000 people who found a way to get inside without paying.
They found a camping area on the far reaches of the track. In the morning, they would jump the fence and run down to the infield. Because of the heat and humidity, they would also jump into the lake on the infield to cool off. Track workers also helped out by spraying water from fire hoses into the crowd.
"We called the area where they were staying 'Ripple Hill' because that's what those kids were drinking," Magid said with a laugh at his Longport home.
Local fans got their first experience with the hippie culture.
Atlantic City resident Barbara Brown, who was 15 at the time and getting ready for her sophomore year at Oakcrest High School, attended the first day of the Festival on Friday and quickly realized she had to make some wardrobe changes before she returned on Sunday.
"On Friday, I felt too straight and looked too clean and out of place with so many hippies around me," Brown said on Facebook. "On Sunday, I wore scruffier bell bottom jeans and a wrinkled flower-child-looking top. I walked around our yard barefoot before we left so I would have dirty feet. My hair was long and straight and I purposely didn't wash it. I added some beads and a headband. I felt less out of place and I had more fun."
Organizers had to adjust to some snafus over the weekend.
Joni Mitchell didn't sing for long. She performed one song on Friday, got angry and frustrated that the crowd wasn't paying attention, and walked off in tears.
"We wanted to get her on and let her sing her hits before things got too crazy," Magid said. "We told her that this was not a concert, that it was a festival, but she didn't listen. The same thing happened to her at another festival later."
Magid was also pressed into service as one of the emcees because the person scheduled to perform that duty had indulged himself to the point where he was unable to take the stage.
Something good came out of it, however. Barbara "Mickey" Moran was in the crowd and took notice of Magid, who was living in her apartment building in Philadelphia.
They've been married for 46 years.
"My only regret was I didn't get to see Janis Joplin," Mickey Magid said. "I went to the festival with my friends Ben and Connie Cohen. Ben had converted an old ice cream truck into a camper and I stayed with them at Mays Landing Campground. We were supposed to be there the whole time, but Connie was nine months pregnant and went into labor on Saturday and we had to leave. Their daughter (Rachel) was born on Sunday."
Joplin, who died 14 months later of a heroin overdose, was the main star of the event.
She took the stage at 8 p.m. on Sunday night and dazzled the crowd.
There was time for one more act before the 10 p.m. deadline and Little Richard came out with a band, dressed in a sparkly vest.
It had started to rain and the crowd began to head trudge through the mud toward the exits. Little Richard made them stop in their tracks.
"He absolutely tore it up," Spivak said. "He sounded better than ever."
Sadly, there is no audio/video recordings of the festival, save for a grainy, 20-second clip on YouTube of Joplin signing.
In a way, that makes it even more special for the people who were there. It adds to the mystique of what was a magical weekend at Atlantic City Race Course 50 years ago.
"To borrow a phrase from the era," Monroe said, "the whole thing was 'mind-blowing.'"
