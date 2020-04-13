Under lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, we have seen people break out from rooftops, balconies and windows, singing together and others joining in exercising apart, but together.
You may have heard about piano chords, trumpet blasts, violin serenades and even the clanging of pots and pans spilling from people’s homes. And from streets, rounds of applause are breaking out for doctors, nurses, EMTs and other dedicated healthcare workers, which are soldiering on the front lines battling for the lives of those inflicted by this horrific outbreak.
In the midst of our battle against COVID-19, people are finding ways to inject positivity. Everyone needs the touch of this spirit, resilience and humor as we face one of the worst national emergencies ever.
It’s normal to feel anxiety right now, and while we need to allow ourselves the space to feel these feelings, we also need to give ourselves the space to let them go.
To the extent that this virus tries people’s souls, it has also demonstrated the strength of character as we rise up and break through with heartwarming actions, reminding us that love, faith, hope, peace and joy conquer all. As we all take measures to protect our physical health, we also need to protect our emotional health.
Here are some actionable ways people are finding present joy and peace in the midst of this storm:
Music. There’s a beautiful and undeniable connection between music, health and our happiness. It moves us to smile, laugh, tear up, cry, sing along and feel emotions. Studies suggest that listening to music can instantly boost your mood. Others have shown music can facilitate learning as well as decrease feelings of anxiety and stress.
Gardening/planting. Investing time and energy into a garden or plants has great returns. Not only can it yield a luscious crop, but it can also bring joy, peace and a real connection with creation. Described as a spiritual retreat from noise and chaos, it burns plenty of calories, decreases stress, blood pressure and heart rate, and can increase Vitamin D. Known as the sunshine vitamin, it plays an important role in boosting the immune system as well as keeping bones strong.
Dancing. Moving and grooving is an aerobic activity and delivers great benefits for the body, mind and soul. Dancing around (even for a bit) can help increase flexibility, improve balance and memory, while strengthening the heart and boosting the immune system. There’s also immense mental health benefits to decreasing stress, anxiety and depression.
Meditation. Being still and meditating have positive effects on your body, thoughts, feelings and behavior. While there are many ways to achieve this, most share these elements: a location with minimal distractions, a comfortable position and concentrating to cut out all distractions. Meditating can help improve sleep, immune function, depression and anxiety, as well as decrease blood pressure.
Spending more time with pets. Actually, birds, bunnies or other animals in nature along with dogs, horses, sheep or any pet offers great health benefits, including improvements in mental, social, emotional and physical health. Studies have validated these truths. People of all ages, healthy and ill, benefit from connecting with animals. Pets have been known to be great company, decrease stress, improve heart health and even help children with their emotional and social skills. One compelling study reported that pet owners make fewer visits to their doctors for ailments and are less likely to be on medication for heart problems and sleeping difficulties.
Smiles and laughter. Smiles are wonderfully contagious and so are the benefits of laughter. Enjoy a funny show or get in a good laugh with someone on the phone or virtually. Along with being enjoyable, it’s physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually healthy. It burns calories, dissipates stress, decreases blood pressure and increases production of antibodies and other immune cells. American philosopher William James once said: “We don’t laugh because we’re happy. We’re happy because we laugh.”
Healthy busy. Digging into a project or hobby improves brain chemistry, strengthens performance including learning speed — keeping dementia at bay — and makes you happier. Adult learning improves self-esteem and self-efficacy, while triggering curiosity and creative thinking in other areas of life. From creative projects to home improvement projects to learning about history, dinosaurs or human psychology — enjoy!
COVID-19 is on most of our minds daily, but we must take healthy actions to ensure the anxiety doesn’t consume us. For far too many, this virus has gone from a tragic news story to a real threat to actually affecting people we love.
As a physician working with the amazing army of those on the frontlines, I understand. I’m taking good psychological and physical care, recommending that all of us pay as much attention to protecting our emotional health as we do to guarding our physical health.
While a virus can invade our bodies, we get to decide whether we let it invade our minds.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.