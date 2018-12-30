New Year’s Eve day will have a rather cloudy beginning.
As the last day of 2018 unfolds, milder air sets in. Temperatures will rise for a high well into the 50s. Lows do not see a change due to locked-in moisture and cloud cover.
Rain will settle over the area late Monday morning.
Expect showers to commence mainly after lunchtime and continue overnight. As the evening approaches the midnight countdown, winds will pick up to noticeable speeds.
Monday night’s rainy and gusty weather will be reminiscent of this record-setting wet year in southeastern New Jersey.
New Year’s Eve festivities absolutely require rain gear. Showers will stay pretty persistent during the afternoon and into the late night. Party hats are in danger of being soaked and blown away to their demise.
The low-pressure system will move quickly, limiting rainfall amounts.
But showers will taper off gradually in South Jersey, so minor flooding is worth mentioning. Watch for flood-prone areas while driving.
The start of a new year does bring a change in weather!
Yes, there may be an early-morning sprinkle. Remnants of the overnight showers clearing up, of course. But New Year’s Day will be rather dry overall.
Periods of clouds and sun involve the skies for a wonderful day. The high will exceed 60 degrees! Winds will remain strong throughout Tuesday.
By Tuesday night, cooler air will become apparent with lows in the upper 30s.
A surge of cold air will be underway Wednesday. Temperatures will drop almost 20 degrees from Tuesday, into the mid-40s! Already quite the temperature swing for the final teen year of the century.
Wednesday will be dry with periodic sun and clouds.
Thursday holds the risk for showers.
The timing and intensity of the system will become clearer in later forecasts. Otherwise, the day will be chilly and cloudy.
Clouds stick around Friday as daytime high temperatures will be in the mid-40s.
The biggest concern Friday is the wind. Fairly strong wind speeds whip consistently Friday, even into Saturday.
A windy, but sunny Saturday is on tap for the first weekend of the year.
Winds will die down by the end of the weekend, still looking dry.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.