The day after Democrat Kimberly A. Horton won election for the first time as mayor of Absecon, she and the rest of her party were waiting to hear whether Council President Keith Bennett won re-election.
As of Wednesday, with 100% of districts reporting, Bennett was losing to Republican challenger Nicholas L. LaRotonda. Bennett had 49.5% of votes counted to LaRotonda’s 50.4%.
Horton is waiting for absentee and provisional ballots to be counted.
“We’re optimstic,” said Horton, who added Democrats usually do well with absentee and provisional ballot voting.
Democratic incumbent Caleb N. Cavileer, who represents Ward 2, won over Republican Michael Ring, 54% to 45%.
Democrat Donald Burroughs, who will be a newcomer to City Council, won over Republican Keith Grodziak, 51% to 48%.
Galloway Township
Two years ago, Democrats upset the Republican incumbents in three of the four races for at-large seats on the all-Republican Township Council, which ended Don Purdy’s stint as mayor. Republicans still held a 4-3 majority.
Tuesday night, Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr., Deputy Mayor Rich Clute and Councilman Tony DiPietro, all Republicans, were re-elected.
“I wasn’t expecting the margin of victory,” Coppola said. “I am grateful to the people of Galloway for their continued confidence in me.”
The results for the Galloway race did not come in until 10:25 p.m. Tuesday.
There were connectivity issues with voting cartridges at the Atlantic County Library System’s Galloway Township branch due to new security requirements from the state, said Michael Sommers, the Atlantic County deputy clerk.
The library was a reading zone for both Galloway and Absecon, so the cartridges had to be taken to Mays Landing to be read, which caused the delay, Sommers said.
Egg Harbor City
Voters elected three Republicans for three-year terms on City Council on Tuesday.
The team of Mattia Brown, Steven Dash and Scott Trythall defeated Democratic incumbents Stefania Kuehner and Albert “Pat” Moran Jr. and newcomer Karl Timbers.
The results increase the Republican majority on council from 5-4 to 8-1.
Hamilton Township
Republican Township Committee candidates Charles Cain and Carl Pitale appear to have defeated their Democratic opponents, two-term incumbent Committeewoman Judy Link and former Committeeman William Beyers, for three-year terms.
However, a large number of still uncounted mail-in and provisional ballots provide a chance one or both Democrats can overtake their rivals.
Cape May County
It was a good night for Republicans in Cape May County.
Incumbent Freeholders Gerald Thornton and E. Marie Hayes kept their seats after a challenge from Democrats Joyce Gould and Elizabeth Casey.
Thornton and Hayes received 28.8% and 28.3% of the vote, respectively. Gould and Casey received 21.5% and 21.2%.
Middle Township
Jim Norris unseated longtime Township Committeeman Mike Clark to give the Republicans a lock on the three-member governing body for the first time.
Results from the Cape May County Clerk’s Office show a close race with Norris getting 51.7% of the vote and Clark getting 48.2%.
Wildwood
In the city’s nonpartisan commission race, Mayor Ernie Troiano is out. Voters supported incumbent Pete Byron and newcomers Steven Mikulski and Krista Fitzsimons.
The top four vote-getters were Fitzsimons at 17%, Byron at 16.9%, Mikulski at 16.6% and Troiano at 12.7%.
West Wildwood
Amy Korobellis picked up a seat on the three-person Borough Commission with 48% of the vote.
Upper Township
Republican incumbents John Coggins and Hobie Young fended off a challenge from Democrat Don Oral.
Young received 39.4% of the vote, Coggins got 39.1% and Oral got 20.9%.
Sea Isle City
A nonbinding ballot question about whether to install a pool at the city’s recreation center in the former school building was defeated 55.8% to 44.1%.
Lower Township
Voters said yes to building a new aquatic center at the Cape May County Airport by a vote of 50.9% to 49%.
1st District
|Race
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winners
|Senate
|Democrat
|Bob Andrzejczak
|23,636
|Republican
|Mike Testa
|27,163
|*
|Assembly
|Democrat
|R. Bruce Land
|23,098
|Democrat
|Matthew W. Milam
|22,555
|Republican
|Erik Simonsen
|26,544
|*
|Republican
|Antwan McClellan
|25,521
|*
2nd District
|Race
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Assembly
|Democrat
|Vincent Mazzeo
|17,137
|Democrat
|John Armato
|16,101
|Republican
|Philip J. Guenther
|17,952
|Republican
|John W. Risley Jr.
|17,906
3rd District
|Race
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Assembly
|Democrat
|John J. Burzichelli
|23,327
|*
|Democrat
|Adam Taliaferro
|22,693
|*
|Republican
|Beth Sawyer
|19,346
|Republican
|Edward Durr
|18,386
8th District
|Race
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winners
|Assembly
|Democrat
|Gina Laplaca
|23,141
|Democrat
|Mark Natale
|22,364
|Republican
|Ryan Peters
|24,168
|*
|Republican
|Jean Stanfield
|24,310
|*
|Tom Giangiulio Jr.
|1,696
9th District
|Race
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Assembly
|Democrat
|Sarah J. Collins
|16,246
|Democart
|Wayne Lewis
|15,211
|Republican
|Brian E. Rumpf
|35,190
|*
|Republican
|Dianne C. Gove
|34,462
|*
