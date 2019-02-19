MAYS LANDING — Four months after the trial ended for the 2012 murder of April Kauffman, the last of six co-defendants turned state witnesses has received his sentence.
Judge Bernard E. DeLury gave Glenn "Slasher" Seeler three years in state prison for charges stemming from his role in the prescription opioid drug ring that lead to April's murder.
Seeler, 38, of Sanford, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to second-degree racketeering in July.
DeLury denied Seeler's request at a non-custodial sentence, which would have meant no jail time.
However, he reduced Seeler's charges one degree. He also recommended that Seeler be admitted to parole or supervised leave on the earliest opportunity.
Seeler stood alongside his attorney, Timothy Reilly, and spoke a final time on his own behalf.
"I've changed. I'm sorry about the past, I really am. There's nothing more I can say or do," Seeler said before his sentencing. "I've done everything in my power to make amends to it."
Seeler testified for the state against Ferdinand "Freddy" Augello, the man now serving a life sentence for the murder of April Kauffman, the attempted murder of her husband, James Kauffman, and leading a drug ring out of Kauffman’s medical practice.
Seeler told DeLury he filled one prescription a month for 120 Percocet pills over three years, adding Augello would hand off half of them to someone else to sell.
DeLury said those convicted for a crime of the second or the first degree typically serve time in prison unless in cases of "grave injustice."
"Your case, while compelling, is not overcoming of that presumption and that's why I feel the need to impose a prison term here," he said.
DeLury said he took into consideration Seeler's cooperation with officials and his ongoing health issues.
Reilly said at a previous sentencing hearing earlier this month that Seeler has health issues including diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis.
"Judge DeLury knows the law and he was fair," Reilly said. "Although we're disappointed with the result, it's the judge's sentence."
Court officers did not handcuff Seeler, who uses a cane, when they lead him out of the courtroom.
Seeler was originally set to be sentenced Feb. 8. DeLury granted Seeler a nearly two-week adjournment so he could make provisions for possible jail time before coming back to be sentenced.
When asked if things had come together in that time frame, Seeler said "Not really."
"Its kind of hard to get things get things in order in 12 days," Seeler said before entering the courtroom.
DeLury granted Reilley's request that the court order be lifted after the sentencing allowing Seeler to regain possession of a Mustang and a motorcycle.
Besides Seeler, the other co-defendants charged with racketeering, distribution of drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs in 2018 have all received their sentences. They include Cheryl Pizza, 37, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon; Beverly Augello, 48, of Summerland Key, Florida; Paul Pagano, 52, of Egg Harbor Township; and Joseph Mulholland, 52, of the Villas section of Lower Township.
Staff Writer Molly Bilinski contributed to this report.
