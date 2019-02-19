MAYS LANDING — The last of six co-defendants turned state witnesses who were charged for their roles in the prescription opioid drug ring that lead to the 2012 murder of April Kauffman will be sentenced Tuesday.
Glenn “Slasher” Seeler is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Seeler, 38, of Sanford, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to second-degree racketeering in July.
He testified for the state during the fall trial of Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, who was found guilty in the 2012 murder of April Kauffman, the attempted murder of her husband, James Kauffman, and leading a drug ring out of James Kauffman’s medical practice.
Seeler told DeLury he filled one prescription a month for 120 Percocet pills over three years, adding Augello would hand off half of them to someone else to sell.
Seeler was originally set to be sentenced Feb. 8. DeLury granted Seeler a nearly two-week adjournment so he could make provisions for possible jail time before coming back to be sentenced.
His attorney, Timothy Reilly, said Seeler had cooperated with authorities and testified against Augello “because it was the right thing to do.” Seeler also has health issues including diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis, Reilly told the judge in asking for a suspended sentence.
“I have changed,” Seeler told DeLury earlier this month. “I’d like to lead a nice, quiet, law-abiding life.”
DeLury said while he was “inclined to” grant the defense’s request to sentence Seeler at a lesser, third-degree level, it would still involve prison time.
Besides Seeler, the other co-defendants charged with racketeering, distribution of drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs in 2018 have all received their sentences. They Cheryl Pizza, 37, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon; Beverly Augello, 48, of Summerland Key, Florida; Paul Pagano, 52, of Egg Harbor Township; and Joseph Mulholland, 52, of the Villas section of Lower Township.
Staff Writer Molly Bilinski contributed to this report.
