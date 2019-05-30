Just in time for the weekend, we have a day where we do not have to talk about the potential for severe weather, or rain at all.
That dry forecast will hold until Saturday, before watching storms return for part of Sunday.
We will start out with patchy areas of fog, mainly in Ocean County and along the shore, with temperatures generally in the 60s (some 50s in Ocean County).
A cold front passed by overnight, and the result has been a flip in the winds to the northwest and a lower dew point as well.
Recently completed work in some Cape May County towns and fewer and less damaging nor’easter…
As we go on through the morning, any fog will burn off and be replaced by a plethora of sun, which will continue throughout the day. The thermometer will respond nicely with the blue sky.
High temperatures will range from 80-85 degrees. The shore will stay about there too, though temperatures will drop some in the afternoon with the sea breeze.
The new ritual of the shore filling up might be enhanced by the lovely evening on tap. Temperatures will be summery, sliding through the 70s under the moonlit sky. By Saturday morning, we’ll have temperatures in the low 60s, about seven degrees above average.
Saturday will see a low pressure move off the North Carolina coast. To the north, another low pressure will move through New England. We’ll be stuck in the middle with a dry day and some sunshine.
The easterly wind will bump down temperatures a little bit. We’ll be seasonable on the mainland but barely over 70 at the shore.
It’ll be a dry Saturday night, and you won’t have to worry about rain overnight.
Maybe take a light layer with you, but that’s all I would suggest.
The thermometer and humidity will rise come Sunday. A cold front will inch closer to the area, turning our winds to the southwest. After starting the day at or just above 60, we’ll rise to around or just above 80 for the afternoon.
If you want to hit the beach, pool or do outdoor work, the morning and midday will be the time to do it. During the afternoon, we’ll be tracking a line of storms. After a two-day break, I’ll be tracking severe weather again as it moves through.
A waterspout was reported in Fortescue and scattered damage reports filled South Jersey as a…
MIDDAY WEATHER: Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the sunshine that has broken out will fuel s…
Overall, this Friday to Sunday will be much like Memorial Day’s weekend. Friday was bright and warm. Saturday was bright, too, but maybe not exactly bathing suit and flip-flop weather on the beach.
Sunday then warmed back up, at the expense of some late-day storms. I’ll grade the Friday to Sunday weekend as a B+ overall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.