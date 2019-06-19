The light is at the end of the tunnel. We’ll see much more sunshine in our forecast this weekend, but we first need to get past one more round of storms and the potential for severe weather.
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
Vineland High School, June 19, 5:15 p.m.
Mostly cloudy with a 30% risk of a shower or storm during the ceremony. Most of the day will be dry, so the field looks OK. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and feel muggy.
Millville high School, June 20, 5:30 p.m.
The graduation will be during the threat window for scattered showers and thunderstorms, which begin after 4 p.m. I believe there's a 30% risk for a storm during this time. It'll be warm and humid, with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology, June 20, 6 p.m.
The graduation will be during the threat window for scattered showers and thunderstorms, which begin after 4 p.m. I believe there's a 30% risk for a storm during this time. It'll be warm and humid, with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Mainland Regional High School, June 20, 6:30 p.m.
Mainland will also have to deal with being the threat window for showers and storms, which start at 4 p.m. There's a 40% risk of rain falling during the ceremony. Otherwise, it will be humid, with temperatures in the low 80s.
Egg Harbor Township High School, June 21, 4:20 p.m.
As they say, good things happen to those who wait. It'll be a dry day, though the graduation caps might go flying in the breeze. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Bridgeton High School, June 21
Bridgeton will also be greeted with dry weather as they are the last outdoor high school graduation in the area. Expect a partly sunny sky, with temperatures around 80.
There will be a familiar feel to the morning. It’ll be sticky, swampy and mild, with temperatures around 70 degrees. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, as temperatures quickly rise through the 70s. A sea breeze will likely stunt temperatures at the shores in the upper 70s midday, before steadying, while places like Deerfield Township will be near 90.
You’ll have a mostly dry day for your outdoor plans. Then, after 4 p.m., we will track showers and storms again. Unlike the past few days, this will not come from a stationary front but rather a strong low-pressure system that will cut through New England.
We’ll be on the southern end of this. Activity will not be everywhere, but if you wind up in one, the potential for damaging winds and roadway flooding will be there. While unlikely, we will have to bring the tornado potential back into the forecast, though it will be low. It’ll be a last minute call for high schools graduating outdoors during the evening whether to move indoors or change the time.
Like hurricanes and tornadoes, severe thunderstorms have five different categories to distin…
Keep alert as they come through. They will wrap up around midnight, and then we’ll get a break in the action, as a new air mass comes in.
Winds will pick up from the northeast after midnight. Winds will be sustained around 15 mph into Friday morning, as the humidity drops. Cloud cover will still be around, but it’ll be more comfortable as the sun rises Friday. Clouds will then diminish and by the afternoon, should feature plenty of sun. Winds will turn to the northwest, enhancing the drying effect, with temperatures near seasonable.
As the number of people outside goes up during June, so does the risk for lightning, and bei…
Remember, too, Friday will be the summer solstice. The Northern Hemisphere will be most tilted toward the sun at 11:54 a.m. It’ll be the longest day of the year!
Friday evening will be a wonderful one to be out and about. Temperatures fall through the 70s and get into the 60s by midnight. You can leave the windows opened overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s at sunrise Saturday.
Saturday will continue where Friday left off. We will be splashed with sunshine throughout the day. For some, this will be perfect summer weather. Afternoon highs will touch 80 on the mainland, and the shores won’t be too far behind on the offshore wind. The Assault on Patcong Creek tournament party and the North Wildwood Italian Festival, like other outdoor events, will be great.
Saturday night will be very similar to Friday with temperatures in the 70s. Sunday morning will be generally 55-60.
We’ll cap off the weekend dry and very pleasant. The offshore wind will mean all towns will get an equal share at the dry, summer feel, with highs 80-85.
Perhaps more stereotypical of South Jersey, though, the hot, sticky weather will return for the first half of the week. With it will come the risk for pop-up showers and storms that will rise on radar each afternoon.
