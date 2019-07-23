For as long as we had our seven-day heat wave, we’ll have a nearly equally long stretch of dry weather, sunshine and comfort into the weekend.
I said a few days ago that this transition from heat wave to summer comfort would come in two steps. The first step, going from scortching to seasonable (even below average) happened with the strong storms Monday night.
Mystic Island topped out with a gust of 73 mph, and then the showers we saw Tuesday.
The second step was set to happen overnight and even into Wednesday morning.
The clouds were slowly clearing out, and the air is feeling drier. Temperatures will start out between 65 to 70 degrees, about average for this time of the year.
The cold front will continue to be pushed further and further offshore by a massive high-pressure system. While the morning stays mostly cloudy, we’ll flip to partly sunny by the afternoon as a northerly wind 5 to 10 mph blows. High temperatures will struggle to reach 80 degrees — shades of September. It’ll be our first pair of days below 80 since June 12-14.
Wednesday evening will be a fantastic night for the grill, long walks on the boardwalk or cutting the lawn. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening under a mainly clear sky. Leave the windows open. Lows will drop into the 60s, lower in the Pine Barrens, where a few 50s i n Eagleswood or Mullica townships won’t be ruled out.
You can leave the windows open Thursday as well. High pressure will be in the Midwest. A light northerly wind will continue to keep dew points just a touch humid but hardly anything to get sweaty over. Aided by plentiful sunshine, afternoon highs will reach low to mid-80s, even at the shore. The evening again turns into a winner, with more 70s during the evening.
The weekend has A-plus potential written all over it. A light northeast to east wind on Friday and Saturday will put a lid on the heat and still keep the humidity relatively low. Mornings start in the 60s, afternoons rise to the mid-80s and the sun will splash down.
Winds will turn to the southwest for Sunday and Monday as clockwise spinning surface high pressure slides offshore. Still, though, the large-scale airmass is not hot. So, we hang out just shy of 90 and fairly comfortable weather.
Lastly, we are still fortunate to not be in a drought or even “abnormally dry” as the United States Drought Monitor classifies conditions that are ripe for a drought, in New Jersey.
The next seven days may change that, but, overall, we are in good shape. The last time we were in drought was April 2017
Who saw a 73 mph wind gust on Monday night?
Severe heat almost always needs severe storms to be broken and Monday was no exception. A powerful cold front, responsible for Tuesday's rain, brought tree damage to Absecon, knocked out power to thousands of Atlantic City Electric customers and brought water rescues in parts of northern New Jersey.
While southeast New Jersey generally escaped the worst, two thunderstorms, at two different parts of the night, were responsible for wind gusts high enough to be documented as storm reports by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Oklahoma.
Here were the top five highest wind gusts that rattled the region.
This article was update at 11:24 a.m. to include the highest wind gusts from the New Jersey Weather and Climate Network.
The Long Beach Island town, nestled near the north end, howled with a 51 mph wind gust, according to the New Jersey Weather and Climate Networ…
A jump to 59 mph was seen in the 1:06 a.m. reading. The Cape May Bubble held on for the evening, but not overnight.
A weather station located in the Little Egg Inlet near Mystic Islands roared to 73 mph. Unlike the others in the top 5, this was from an isola…
New Castle County airport, in Wilmington, recorded a 78 mph gust with the first round of storms on Monday evening. It was at this point that c…
Most of the country felt the heat as temperatures hit record highs in the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwest regions over the weekend.
