PLEASANTVILLE — State and local officials are investigating after an early morning fire last week damaged an abandoned commercial building.
At 4 a.m. Thursday, city firefighters responded to 156 N. Main Street for a report of smoke in the building, according to a news release from city fire Cpt. Eric Moran. Firefighters and police officers found smoke coming from a separate, adjacent building, with heavy smoke showing from a 2-story abandoned commercial building.
A call for a working fire was put out, bringing off-duty firefighters and mutual aid fire departments from Absecon, Atlantic City International Airport, Farmington and Northfield to cover the city and assist at the scene, Moran said.
Because of the amount of smoke and size the building, a second alarm was struck, which brought additional fire departments from Ventnor, Atlantic City, Cardiff, Linwood and Bayview, Moran said.
Crews had to force their way into the building, but the fire was quickly located, contained and extinguished, he said.
No injuries were reported, and the fire is currently under investigation by the city’s Fire Investigation Unit and the state Fire Marshal’s Office.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Members of the Coalition for a Safe Community on Wednesday distributed food and energy rebates to 400 to 500 people with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Ruis Martinez, in car, gives a fist bump to Pleasantville police Deputy Chief James M. Williams.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Josue Arce loads another car with a food box.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Aaron Orkin, with the group 1st Love Unbroken based out of Atlantic City, loads another food box into a waiting car.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Karina Dominguez of Pleasantville, 25, with the group Impacto de Dios loads a waiting car.
Atlantic City resident Jason Smart-El Jr. recieves a food box from David ‘Brother Wolf’ Godwin to be placed in the next car.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Event organizers Perry Mays with CSC and David Vinokurov with South Jersey Gas.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Atlantic City resident Jason Smart-El Jr. loads a food box into another car.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. David Vinokurov with South Jersey Gas waits with a food box for the next car to pull up.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Atlantic City resident Dasha Brown, with Volunteers of America and Delaware Valley, registers donation recipients as well directing them further down the line.
