PLEASANTVILLE — State and local officials are investigating after an early morning fire last week damaged an abandoned commercial building.

At 4 a.m. Thursday, city firefighters responded to 156 N. Main Street for a report of smoke in the building, according to a news release from city fire Cpt. Eric Moran. Firefighters and police officers found smoke coming from a separate, adjacent building, with heavy smoke showing from a 2-story abandoned commercial building.

A call for a working fire was put out, bringing off-duty firefighters and mutual aid fire departments from Absecon, Atlantic City International Airport, Farmington and Northfield to cover the city and assist at the scene, Moran said.

Because of the amount of smoke and size the building, a second alarm was struck, which brought additional fire departments from Ventnor, Atlantic City, Cardiff, Linwood and Bayview, Moran said.

Crews had to force their way into the building, but the fire was quickly located, contained and extinguished, he said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is currently under investigation by the city’s Fire Investigation Unit and the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

