EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Fire crews and police are on the scene of an active fire in the township's Cardiff section.
Heavy smoke could be seen Tuesday afternoon coming from the BH Furniture store in the 6000 block of the Black Horse Pike.
Township police have closed off a portion of Route 322 between Fire and Tilton Roads for emergency response.
Firefighters are working to get water on the ground level as the Black horse like is closed off at Tilton road by the Shore Mall @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/F9KCYlUXpO— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) January 22, 2019
firefighters on the scene of furniture store fire in Egg Harbor Township #acpress @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/ZYf2OBOM8z— Edward Lea (@acpresslea) January 22, 2019
Fire companies from Somers Points responded to help put out the second alarm blaze
In 2015, fire broke out at a neighboring pawn shop, burning some furniture pieces and causing a little damage to the drop ceiling, but didn't cause extensive damage to the store.
Crews from Somers Point just arrived as firefighters prepare to get inside the furniture store from behind. At least 10 ladders and engines total on scene along with an EMS task force bus @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/aDGDQOkKg0— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) January 22, 2019
This story is developing. Check back for updates
