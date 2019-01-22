EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Fire crews and police are on the scene of an active fire in the township's Cardiff section.

Heavy smoke could be seen Tuesday afternoon coming from the BH Furniture store in the 6000 block of the Black Horse Pike. 

Township police have closed off a portion of Route 322 between Fire and Tilton Roads for emergency response.

Fire companies from Somers Points responded to help put out the second alarm blaze

In 2015, fire broke out at a neighboring pawn shop, burning some furniture pieces and causing a little damage to the drop ceiling, but didn't cause extensive damage to the store. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates

