OCEAN CITY — A fire broke out at the Hobby Horse Ice Cream Parlor on Ocean Avenue just before midnight Sunday, according to Deputy Chief Steve Costantino.
The fire was reported at 11:56 p.m., Costantino said. Upon arrival, smoke and fire was seen coming from the back of the building, he said.
Fire companies from Marmora and Margate responded "but their services were not needed." There were no injuries and the scene was cleared around 12:30 a.m., Costantino said.
Deputy Chief Charles Bowman was in charge of the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
