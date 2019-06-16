SEA ISLE CITY — Multiple fire companies are on the scene of fire in the city's Fish Alley district.
At around 12:15 p.m., the fire broke out in a storage facility in the 300 block of 43rd Place next to Two Chums tackle shop.
Authorities helped rescue neighboring homeowner Carol Nicastro, 73, and her cat Adolf, from a three-story building next to the blaze.
"I was on the third floor and the air conditioning went on for some reason and I looked and all these policemen were in my kitchen," Nicastro said.
Police helped her safely evacuate the home and she was treated by first responders for minor smoke inhalation.
Three buildings were damaged in the fire. Officials said the fire was out by 1 p.m.
The city's police, volunteer fire company and the Strathmere Fire Company responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown at the time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
