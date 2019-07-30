EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Twenty-five volunteer firefighters from five companies spent 2 hours and 30 minutes early Tuesday afternoon putting out a house fire on Ruckreim Road off Washington Avenue just past the Garden State Parkway exit, according Cardiff Fire Chief Gil Zonge and a police officer directing traffic on scene.
Fire companies from Scullville, Cardiff, West Atlantic City, Bargaintown and Farmington responded. The Absecon Fire Department provided coverage for one of the station's in the township, Zonge said. Traffic was blocked going west on Washington Avenue.
The fire call came in at 11:39 a.m. for the wooden house that was accompanied by at least two people - believed to be a father and a son - but they were out of the home by the time the firefighters arrived, Zonge said
When Zonge arrived on the scene, smoke and flames could be seen on the left exterior side of the house, and it was starting to burn the attic space, he said.
Firefighters poured water on the house's exterior, but they also used a second line in the interior of the residence to attack the fire approaching the attic space, Zonge said.
Even though the firefighters were battling a blaze while temperatures were in the 90s, none of the firefighters were hurt, Zonge said.
"It was very hot. That's why I called for a second alarm and additional companies," said Zonge, who added the fire was under control after 40 minutes and out after 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Efforts were made to make sure everyone stayed hydrated, and no one overheated, Zonge said..
After the fire was out, the house was rendered uninhabitable, so the American Red Cross was contacted for the two people who lived there, Zonge said.
"There was no danger of the fire spreading to another residence," said Zonge, who added the firefighters performed admirably and did their jobs.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Zonge said.
A stretcher could be seen down Ruckreim Road in front of a home. Hoses snaked from fire engines on Washington Avenue down the residential street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.