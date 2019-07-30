EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Just before noon Tuesday, fire companies responded to a structure fire on Ruckreim Road off Washington Avenue just past the Garden State Parkway exit, according to a police officer directing traffic on scene.
Fire companies from Scullville, Cardiff, West Atlantic City, Bargaintown and Farmington responded. Traffic was blocked going west on Washington Avenue.
A stretcher could be seen down Ruckreim Road in front of a home. Hoses snaked from fire engines on Washington Avenue down the residential street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
