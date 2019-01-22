EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A furniture store on the Black Horse Pike was severely damaged Tuesday afternoon after a fire tore through its merchandise and melted its front exterior.
Firefighters from all five of the township’s volunteer companies confronted heavy black smoke pouring out of B.H. Furniture about 2 p.m. Firefighters hurried around the scene while a truck’s loudspeaker broadcast orders.
Cardiff fire Chief Gil Zonge said he saw heavy fire spread to a navy blue minivan parked outside the store when crews arrived.
"It just took off from there,” he said.
Crews manned two hoses on the ground while others climbed ladders to aim hoses at the building's second floor and contain the fire from above. That water would go on to freeze in the day's cold temperatures as the operation went on.
The fire was under control by about 3 p.m. Police Lt. Robert Gray said no injuries were reported.
Firefighters removed furniture from what would have been the storefront’s left show window. A wire-frame wine rack was placed outside, and crews used a shovel to sift out other charred debris.