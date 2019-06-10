ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters put out a blaze that broke out in the kitchen and spread through the first floor of a home belonging to a former city councilman Sunday night. 

Fire Chief Scott Evans said firefighters responded to the home on the 400 block of North Ohio Avenue at 8:40 p.m. They contained the fire to the first floor and extinguished the blaze within an hour.

The homeowner is reportedly former city councilman Steve Moore, Evans said.

Moore represented the third ward from 2007 to 2015 and served as council vice president. He did not immediately reply to a request for comment. 

It was challenge for firefighters to navigate through boxes and other materials in the home, that also worked to spread the fire, Evans said.

One firefighter was treated for an ankle injury he sustained in the home. 

The home sustained severe damage on the first floor. Moore self-evacuated and is getting help relocating through the Red Cross, Evans said. 

The fire is not considered suspicious at this time, but remains under investigation, Evans said. 

