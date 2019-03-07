The Wildwood and North Wildwood fire departments put out a fire early Thursday morning that fire officials say caused about $50,000 in damages to a home under construction.
Fire crews from both departments responded to the 300 block of West Poplar Avenue for the report of smoke coming from a home at 1:15 a.m, according to Wildwood Chief Daniel Speigel.
Wildwood's Squad 3, under the command of Captain James Grauel, arrived and discovered a working fire on the second floor of the two-story duplex, wood-frame building.
A call for "all-hands" was transmitted bringing Wildwood Crest Tower 4 and Rio Grande Rescue 72 to the scene, Speigel said.
Deputy Chief Ernie Troiano III arrived on scene and assumed command. Squad 3 and North Wildwood's Quint 2 crews forced entry, searched the two units and began extinguishment on the second floor. The building was unoccupied at the time due to the ongoing renovation, Speigel said.
The second floor sustained significant fire and smoke damage with the first floor sustaining smoke and water damage, all estimated at $50,000.
The Wildwood fire department and the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Stone Harbor Squad 13, Wildwood Crest EMS and West Wildwood Engine 21 provided coverage for the island during the incident. Wildwood Police was also on scene assisting.
One firefighter did sustain a hand injury during the incident and was treated on scene. Fire units cleared the scene by 3 a.m.
