EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Crews from the Scullville and Bargaintown Fire Companies responded to a structure fire Sunday night in the Normsdale Mobile Home Park on Ocean Heights Avenue.
Firefighters arrived about 10 p.m. to find the back half of one mobile home fully involved, according to Scullville Chief Steve Prisament.
Prisament said crews had the blaze under control within 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported, but the home is considered a total loss and uninhabitable, Prisament said.
Neighbors in adjacent homes were evacuated, but were allowed to return shortly after the fire was under control.
The fire is to believed to have started in the back bedroom, but its cause is still under investigation.
